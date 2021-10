(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is unveiling his defense plan against the latest wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. Several of the steps he’s calling for are not under his control but in the hands of the federal government. One of Walz’s main proposals calls for boosting the production of rapid test kits. The governor also says he’s hopeful that the Pfizer vaccine will get emergency use approval for children ages five to eleven in a matter of weeks.

HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO