Jake Gyllenhaal pulls off quite a performance in The Guilty, in theaters now and available on Netflix on Oct. 1. Gyllenhaal stars as Joe Baylor, a Los Angeles policeman who was assigned to working the phones as a form of punishment. Joe could be described as anxious, neurotic, maybe even obsessive, but one thing’s for sure, he takes his job a bit too seriously. Taking place over the course of a day, Joe services and reacts to a host of 911 calls from the mildly dangerous to the embarrassing. Within this 24-hour period, we learn about his personal problems, his work problems, and an emergency call that would completely change the course of his life.

