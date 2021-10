Like the Rolling Stones 24 hours earlier, who had no trouble following Bob Dylan, the second night of the three-day Desert Trip festival in California belonged to show-closer Paul McCartney. Even though opener Neil Young had much of the buzz, Paul McCartney is, after all, Paul McCartney. The first portion of his October 8, 2016, set was an ode to the Beatles and Wings, with “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Jet” and “Can’t Buy Me Love” starting things off. Following his one wardrobe change, which consisted of him tossing his jacket aside, Macca stormed through a delightful array of hits and jokes, and even one Rihanna/Kanye West collaboration in “FourFiveSeconds.”

