James Bond actor Daniel Craig just got announced as an honorary commander in the Royal Navy. His appointment is linked to his personal respect for the UK Armed Forces and their missions which influenced the character of Bond. When asked about this honor, Craig said, "I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service." The Royal Navy is thrilled to have him as well. It's not every day that there's a movie star just hanging around the workplace. A number of different people got the chance to chat with the 007 star. He's still awaiting the release of the upcoming No Time To Die. This is also a part of the partnership between the Navy and the movie's producers. The HMS Dragon Warship pops up in the film, as seen during the latest trailer. Check out this picture Craig took in uniform down below:

