Chicago Bears Q&A: Would Matt Nagy’s job be in jeopardy with a loss to the Detroit Lions this week? If ‘everything is on the table,’ will anything actually change? Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks back before handing the ball off to Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) during the second quarter. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune

It’s no surprise, after the Chicago Bears’ woeful offensive performance in a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, that fans are wondering about coach Matt Nagy’s job security.

As he does every week, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs opens the Bears mailbag and addresses questions about Nagy’s future, Justin Fields’ development and how the team plans to fix the offense.

If the Bears lose on Sunday to the Lions, is Matt Nagy packing up his things? — @slexyman

An abundance of readers wanted an answer to a variation of this question. Frustration from the fan base, some of which was under the mistaken belief this team would be in contention this season, is mounting after a terrible offensive showing in Sunday’s 26-6 loss in Cleveland. The only person who can answer this question is Bears Chairman George McCaskey, and he has kept a very low profile for some time. This isn’t a new question — it comes in every week after a bad game and has for years, no matter who the coach is — and it’s important to point out that the Bears never have fired a coach during the season. It didn’t happen in 2014 when they surrendered 51 points in a loss at New England, had a bye week, then went to Green Bay and lost 55-14. That was likely the tipping point for Marc Trestman, but he wasn’t fired until the end of the season.

Every situation is unique, and perhaps McCaskey will approach this one differently if he believes Nagy’s leadership is not helpful for first-round draft pick Justin Fields. If Fields starts Sunday at Soldier Field — and that’s at least in question after he suffered a hand injury late in the loss to the Browns — another blunder-filled game certainly would put Nagy in jeopardy. The Bears have Mike Pettine on staff as a senior defensive assistant, so they could install him as interim coach and not be pulling him away from a coordinator or position coach role. Pettine was head coach of the Browns in 2014-15.

The last time we heard from McCaskey, he said he was looking for “progress” this season, and more troubling than a 1-3 record would be an offense that ranks at or near the bottom in way too many key statistical categories. General manager Ryan Pace and Nagy traded up to draft Fields with the idea they could rebuild the offense with him and get a shot at new contracts. If the offense is getting worse — and Fields looks unready to play — that’s a big problem for them. I would not rule out the possibility of an in-season change, but McCaskey wouldn’t make that kind of move based off one game.

Matt Nagy said “everything is on the table” a day after the pathetic showing by his offense in Cleveland. Do you think anything actually changes this week because otherwise those will be nothing more than hollow words? — Aziz P., Glen Ellyn

Yes, I think something shifts this week. I don’t think Nagy would introduce the idea that everything is being inspected and weighed, knowing the message that sends, and then do nothing. The biggest change he could make is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, something he did last season before the Week 10 game with the Minnesota Vikings. Nagy announced in the offseason he would be the play caller again this season, and he did so because he’s the head coach, he believes he’s highly qualified in that area and if it’s his job on the line, he’s going to pilot the ship. But with the Bears struggling badly, he might cede responsibilities to Lazor again with the hope that a different perspective could lead to an offensive bump. Otherwise, if he continues as play caller and the offense remains broken, he’s exposed and vulnerable even for an organization that, as I said above, never has fired a coach in season. We’ll see if the team has an announcement Wednesday or Thursday, but a shift to Lazor as the play caller would not surprise me. If Nagy wasn’t willing to seriously consider this, I doubt he would have said “everything is on the table.” It’s possible when he said it, a move was already in the works.

In your opinion, is Matt Nagy capable of making any real change to help the offense while also developing Justin Fields? Seems like we are hearing much the same from him this year as we have in the past when things went bad. No real change then, so why now? — @eganchip

Well, Nagy did hand play-calling responsibilities to Bill Lazor during the second half of last season, when the Bears finally ended a six-game losing streak and managed to back into the playoffs at 8-8 as the seventh seed. Part of that, of course, was thanks to a soft schedule in December. But the Bears managed to get a little momentum late in the year. We’ll see if they can make substantive changes that lead to more offensive productivity because the defense has played pretty well the last two weeks, and by playing complementary football, there’s no reason the Bears shouldn’t be able to hang in most games into the fourth quarter.

Accomplishing that and developing Fields are two entirely different issues. Fields’ rocky performance against the Browns probably showed why the team entered the season with Andy Dalton as the starter. Nagy is under extreme pressure for the offense to improve immediately, but the injury to Dalton complicates the matter if the Bears are forced to play Fields, who might not be ready, or Nick Foles. If Fields plays again this week, the plan and the execution have to be better. Until we see tangible improvement, all of the talk is just that — talk.

In your recollection has there been a successful example of a coach being fired midseason? Where it paid off immediately or the season after? Wondering if the Bears are factoring this in as they make their decision. — @_marcos_c_

I’m sure that is one reason the Bears never have replaced a coach in season. Generally, firing a coach and promoting a staff member on an interim basis provides little in the way of a bump. There are a few examples of interim coaches who were able to parlay temporary promotions into permanent ones. Doug Marrone went 1-1 as the interim coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of the 2016 season. The Jaguars promoted him to head coach after the season and went 10-6 in 2017, reaching the AFC championship game. It was all downhill from there for Marrone and the Jaguars, and he was fired at the end of last season. Jason Garrett went 5-3 as the interim coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2010 after a 1-7 start under Wade Phillips. That was enough for Jerry Jones to make Garrett his full-time coach, a position he held for nine seasons. Former Bears cornerback Leslie Frazier was 3-3 after replacing Brad Childress on a interim basis in 2010 following a 3-7 start for the Minnesota Vikings. That got Frazier the full-time job, and he held it for three seasons through 2013. Generally, struggling teams that replace the head coach in season don’t make dramatic turnarounds.

At what point does Ted Phillips’ job security become scrutinized? If mediocrity is the output of organizational design and you can’t fire the owners, doesn’t it seem fitting to start at the top of the corporate structure and make changes there? — Kamal T., Woburn, Mass.

It wasn’t a surprise that after an embarrassing loss there were multiple questions about Phillips and his role. The Bears have endured plenty of tough losses and tough times during his tenure. There won’t be a knee-jerk reaction to fire the top man in the organization after a bad loss. Phillips didn’t pick the players, order the depth chart, design the playbook or call any plays Sunday in Cleveland. He is very involved in the organization’s efforts to purchase the land at Arlington Park and create a new future for the Bears. In fact, I’d venture to guess that is where the majority of the franchise’s efforts at the highest levels are being directed these days.

Phillips primarily focuses on the business side of the operation. Has he been involved in the hiring of the general manager? Yes. But that decision ultimately is made by George McCaskey. Fire Phillips and hire someone to replace him, and guess who will be making the decision on hiring a GM? McCaskey. I understand why fans and readers believe significant changes are needed through the organization, but that’s not going to happen now with Phillips attempting to guide the Bears toward a new home in Arlington Heights. Perhaps if he can accomplish that and a new stadium is built that ranks as one of the nicest in the NFL (the remodeled Soldier Field, when it opened in 2003, certainly didn’t fall in that category), the public might feel differently about Phillips in the future.

How can the Bears organization be successful developing one side of the ball — defense — and an abject failure on the other side of the ball for decades? The Bears have tried to build an offensive line with first-round picks (Gabe Carimi, Chris Williams), draft speed at wide receiver (Kevin White) in the first round, draft quarterbacks (Cade McNown, Rex Grossman), hire offensive-minded coaches (Marc Trestman, Matt Nagy), yet nothing has ever worked. Now the Bears may have the worst offense in decades, if not in their history, which is quite a feat of ineptitude. Why has putting together a good or even average offense been so elusive for this organization? — Jim A., Plymouth, Minn.

That’s a fair question. I would point out that statistically the Bears were pretty good under Trestman. The problem was the defense was aging after the departure of Lovie Smith, and things unraveled quickly. They’ve had good offensive lines in the period you referenced, anchored by a draft pick in Olin Kreutz and buttressed by some pretty good free-agent additions. The Bears have done well stocking their defense and have a history of pretty successful coaches on that side of the ball. When they’ve had good records in the past two decades, they’ve played to the strength of the roster, run the ball well and played well on special teams. The Bears are trying to rebuild the offensive line now and have some young offensive tackles they like, but they’re currently injured. They have a good running back they drafted in David Montgomery and they feel good about tight end Cole Kmet, but he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities this season. The key to the entire thing is a quarterback. Until the Bears solve that issue, they will be fitting in pieces around the position, crossing their fingers and trying to make do. We’ll have to see how Justin Fields pans out this season and in years to come.

On the Kareem Hunt touchdown later in the game on Sunday, the broadcasters made a big deal about the broken tackle in the backfield by Deon Bush as a missed opportunity. In my opinion, the worst part of the play was Eddie Jackson’s missed tackle a few steps later. It looked like he dove at Hunt but made no attempt to wrap him up. Is it just me, or does it seem like his play has fallen off the last year or two? After his first few seasons, which were stellar, he’s seemed mediocre at best. He’s occasionally out of position, misses assignments and his tackling looks much poorer than it used to. Is he still a force opposing offenses are reckoning with? — Brandon H., Grandville, Mich.

Jackson made a very poor tackle attempt on the touchdown run by Hunt. Both he and Bush whiffed on that play, and Hunt is the kind of talented running back who can make defensive backs look bad on occasion. It certainly has become more commonplace for Jackson to miss tackles with poor technique and fundamentals, and that has to be concerning to the coaching staff. I don’t think it’s just you. Everyone realizes this has become an issue. The Bears played a lot more single-high safety against the Browns and were loading the box to stop the run with Jackson a few times, and he came through on occasion. But make a few plays in a crowd in the box and then miss in the open field on a long gain that results in a touchdown, and that really stands out as a poor play. Reality is the Bears paid Jackson big money for his ability to help the pass defense. He has to be a standout in that area and he needs to stop missing plays in the open field.

The Eddie Goldman situation is getting a little bit strange. After reading your article detailing his lack of availability and rumors of his retirement, it seems to me that he doesn’t want to play football, at least not for the Bears. What are the team options as to relieving him of his duties.? Surely they can’t cut him because of his contract, but can they file some sort of grievance or fine him for not playing if they determine he’s just stringing the team along and really has no plans of playing? — Corey S.

I wish I had a good answer for what is going on with Goldman, who has yet to play this season after suffering a knee injury Sept. 6. If the Bears knew then that he would miss the first three games, I am sure they would have placed him on injured reserve. Goldman was limited in practice last Wednesday and Thursday, and it’s a confusing situation from the standpoint that coach Matt Nagy has seemed optimistic about Goldman’s availability the last two weeks.

“Anytime you have a guy of his caliber, a guy who’s been around the league and done a lot of great things, you’re definitely going to miss him,” defensive line coach Chris Rumph said Monday, a day after the Browns ran for 215 yards.

I tried to get a sense from Rumph of what’s going on with Goldman.

“That’s up to the medical department and what’s ever going on with him,” he said. “I just coach who’s out there. I can just control what I can control.”

Does Rumph have a sense Goldman wants to play?

“I think he does,” Rumph said. “I think he’s dealing with some things right now. When he comes back, he comes back. Until then, I’m going to keep on moving.”

Is Goldman dealing with more than just the knee injury listed on the weekly report?

“You’ll have to talk to Matt and have to talk to the training staff about that,” Rumph said.

OK, I said, but it all seems a little out of the ordinary.

“In this business, what is ordinary?” Rumph replied.

I saw Richard Sherman is headed to the Buccaneers for a tryout or visit. Why haven’t the Bears considered him? — Ed C., Franklin Park

The Bears are very high on Jaylon Johnson, and for good reason, and they hope Kindle Vildor can develop as a high-caliber player opposite Johnson. In order to do that, Vildor needs opportunities to play. Sherman probably wouldn’t play for cheap, although it’s possible he would take less from a team such as the Bucs that he deems gives him a good opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl ring. The other factor I don’t think anyone has considered the last couple of weeks when asking about Sherman and the Bears: Why would he want to sign with them?

Why does every pundit, analyst, and couch quarterback all say the same things to slow down a good pass rush, yet Matt Nagy will not adjust his game plan to fit the situation? — @kaboomberry

I’m not going to defend what the Bears tried Sunday against the Browns because it clearly failed in every regard. What I will say is the thinking behind frequently trying to spread out the Browns defense was designed to do just that — slow the pass rush. By going four and five wide, the Bears were able to force the Browns to show what coverage they were in pre-snap, and the idea was for Justin Fields to get the ball out of his hand quickly. That’s designed to do what? Create easy, quick throws for the quarterback and protect the offensive line. If the ball is coming out quickly, the Bears don’t need more than five offensive linemen to protect the quarterback.

Fields struggled to read where the ball needed to go, struggled to be decisive and when he held the ball, the whole thing crumbled. In retrospect, they needed to get him on the move and create layered reads on one half of the field. Maybe that would have been more successful. But the game plan of going with quick throws was created with the idea of protecting Fields. It didn’t work. It failed badly. The game plan definitely needs to be adjusted in a major way this week, and it needs to be executed at a much higher level.

Scouts were kind of hesitant on Justin Fields regarding his penchant for locking on to his primary receiver, holding the ball too long and not having elite pocket presence. All were on display last week. Your thoughts? — @bearschennai

Fields and just about every other rookie quarterback can be lumped into that category. This isn’t revelatory. That’s probably the most common question for young quarterbacks entering the NFL. Can they read defenses from the pocket, move from their first to second read — and at times their third read — and then deliver the ball into windows that are much smaller than the ones they saw in college football? Fields could get away with that at Ohio State when the Buckeyes had superior talent across the board, just like Dwayne Haskins dominated when he was in school there. It’s an adjustment, there has to be a growth period and we can’t take away much from Fields’ first start other than to acknowledge he’s a work in progress. You have to expect growing pains. Let’s see how he and the players around him respond.

After yesterday’s trade between Jacksonville and Carolina, at what point do the Bears decide to make trades for draft capital to rebuild? Who is tradable? What would compensation be? — @heckert1john

If Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are under pressure for this team to progress and show development, and if their jobs are on the line, it would be counterintuitive for them to trade away players who have legitimate value on the market. You can’t ask a GM and coach battling for their livelihood to strip down the roster and sell off parts to acquire draft capital. I can’t see Pace being a seller before the trade deadline unless circumstances change dramatically.

