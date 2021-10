Resurgence: "A rising again into life, activity, or prominence." - Merriam Webster. Rarely does one encounter such a full-circle story but this is Taos, after all. Spanning across a century, the lives of three artists - two, no longer with us; one very much alive and present - cross paths. Two were instrumental for putting the town on the map as the most ground-breaking art colony in the U.S.; one, having worked in the preserved studio of the other's livelihoods, is reinvigorating its art scene in a major way.

TAOS, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO