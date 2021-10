Lakers superstar, Lebron James, spoke with the media and explained why he felt it was the best choice for him and his family to be vaccinated despite being skeptical at first. "After doing my research and things of that nature, I felt that it was not only best suited for me, but for my family and my friends." He was later asked if he should be more involved in advocating for the vaccine and James was quick to respond with why feels he should not.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO