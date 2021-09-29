Whistleblower: New report says Border Patrol agents will be fired by Nov.1 if they don't get coronavirus vaccine
Whistleblower: New report says Border Patrol agents will be fired by Nov.1 if they don't get coronavirus vaccine.video.foxnews.com
Whistleblower: New report says Border Patrol agents will be fired by Nov.1 if they don't get coronavirus vaccine.video.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 5