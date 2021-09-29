Whistleblower: New report says Border Patrol agents will be fired by Nov.1 if they don't get coronavirus vaccine

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival. Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO