CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ashanti Reveals She Owns Her Masters and Will Re-Record Her Debut Album

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshanti is continuing to boss up and revealed that she owns her Masters. The first lady of Murder Inc. appeared on the Tamron Hall show and revealed that she controls her work and will also re-record her debut album. “I have an amazing legal team,” Ashanti said. “The fact that...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 The Dawg

35 Years Ago: Patty Loveless Releases Her Debut Album

Thirty-five years ago today, on Oct. 1, 1986, Patty Loveless kicked off her run as one of the leading ladies of country music with the release of her eponymous debut album on MCA Records. By the time that Loveless, born Patty Lee Ramey, released her first record, she was already...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Mickey Guyton Hopes Her Debut Album Makes People ‘Feel Seen’

On Friday (Sept. 24), Mickey Guyton released her long-awaited debut album, Remember Her Name. To celebrate the momentous milestone, the country star appeared on NBC’s Today Summer Concert Series, where she performed songs from her record and talked about the significance of the full-length release, her first since signing her record deal 10 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
kfgo.com

Adele says she wrote upcoming album for her son

LONDON (Reuters) – Adele said she recorded her upcoming fourth album to explain her divorce to her young son, as the British singer prepares to make her musical comeback. In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning “25”, as “sensitive”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Ashanti
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Hollywood Gossip

Rob Kardashian Returns to Instagram, Shocks Fans With New Look

Rob Kardashian has had endured many, many ups and downs over the course of his tumultuous career. Actually, come to think of it, the downs have been plentiful, but the ups have been in short supply. Of course, it's tough to feel bad for the guy, as he brings most...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder Inc#Tamron
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Can't Believe Lil Wayne's Gifts For Her Son: "This Is Insane"

It has been a busy day for little Papa Bear as his birthday festivities look to have been a success. Nicki Minaj knows how to celebrate in style, so it was only fitting that she made sure her baby boy had a birthday that he, and the guests, would enjoy. The one-year-old posed for pictures with family and friends, and Nicki made sure that her only child would be treated like a King.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Madonna Flashes Audience in Off The Rails, Chaotic ‘Tonight Show’ Interview

How to Watch the Madonna Documentary ‘Madame X’. Madonna is ready to disturb the peace. Last night (Oct. 8) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the pop icon sent an interview flying off the rails with a sexy dance and quick flash of her behind to the audience. Although Fallon shared a laugh with the star, he struggled to keep up with her diva-like antics.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees Announced: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and More

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year’s Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What’s particularly impressive about Cardi’s list of nods this year is that she hasn’t even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, “WAP.” Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy