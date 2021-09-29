CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Cosby and His Spokesman Suggest R. Kelly Can Successfully Appeal Conviction

By Shawn Grant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Cosby is speaking out in support of R. Kelly. The fallen TV father of America spoke out via his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, and stated R. Kelly is being “railroaded.”. On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty of being the orchestrator of a scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex. The New York Times reports R. Kelly was found guilty on each count named in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

blah, blah ,blah
9d ago

I'm not defending Robert Kelly but I wanna know where the hell were these girls parents while all if this was going on. And to so many young girls?

Rosemary Manley
9d ago

If this man was doing all he has been accused of and found guilty of...why in the hell did these people wait this long to tell? Because the parents of the young girls saw nothing but $$$$. If all this is true and he has been found guilty....the next step is to lock the parents up because I'm quiet sure they were aware and turned a blind eye. Their children were the bread winners for the family. 😔

the promise man
9d ago

Bill needs to worry about his own problems he wasn't saying nothing before when R.kelly got acquitted the first time Bill leave it alone R.kelly has been doing that for decades it just finally caught up with him and R.kelly problems are still not over yet it just begun he still has two more cases pending ...kellz not getting any appeal

