Bill Cosby and His Spokesman Suggest R. Kelly Can Successfully Appeal Conviction
Bill Cosby is speaking out in support of R. Kelly. The fallen TV father of America spoke out via his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, and stated R. Kelly is being “railroaded.”. On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty of being the orchestrator of a scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex. The New York Times reports R. Kelly was found guilty on each count named in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.thesource.com
