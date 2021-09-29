CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie County, WY

Two face drug possession felonies after meth found in I-25 stop

By Trevor T. Trujillo
oilcity.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Highway Patrol stop on I-25 in Laramie County has yielded approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin, troopers say. Documents filed in Laramie County Circuit Court say that two men are facing drug possession charges in the case. Each man has been charged with felony Possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor Possession of heroin. Each suspect also reportedly had warrants out of other Wyoming counties.

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Felonies#Heroin#Drug Paraphernalia#Whp#District Court
NBC News

'No Time to Die' is all about James Bond. That's the problem.

“No Time to Die” is the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig. It’s a transitional movie, focused on history and legacy. As such, it pointedly references and reprises the first Craig film, 2006’s “Casino Royale.” These Craig Bond bookends work together to demonstrate that the best Bond films are not actually about Bond. As a result, it inadvertently makes a strong case for retiring 007 once and for all.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy