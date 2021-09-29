Here’s what you need to know about Bay County spending and property tax rates for 2022
PANAMA CITY — Bay County leaders have approved a more than $450 million budget with enough spending cuts to help keep property tax rates unchanged for the 2022 fiscal year. The Bay County Commission unanimously approved the new fiscal year budget during its regular meeting last week. The budget includes more than $6 million in cuts, helping the county maintain the 6.0162 millage rate for another year.www.newsherald.com
