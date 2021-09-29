FormFree to host second annual Heroes Golf Classic on October 29, 2021 in support of the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia

The Whitfield Healthcare Foundation hosts its 29th annual Golf Invitational on Monday, Oct. 18, at The Farm in Rocky Face. Event proceeds are designated for Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, as Hamilton expands cardiac and vascular services to include innovative interventional techniques and open heart surgery. With the development of the institute, Hamilton is making a substantial investment in the future of cardiovascular care in Northwest Georgia. Hamilton has embarked on a new age in heart care, with the recruitment of a premier cardiovascular team and a commitment to outstanding patient-centered care. With heart attack the No. 1 cause of death in adults in the U.S, seconds truly count when it comes to the heart. Advanced, life-saving techniques and open heart surgery are now available locally, and patients can access a full range of cardiovascular services, from prevention and diagnosis to cutting edge treatments and surgical intervention.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO