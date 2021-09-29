FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dragons continue region play at East Hall

The next obstacle in Jefferson’s quest for region and state supremacy is East Hall. The Vikings enter Friday’s contest with a paltry 1-4 record and are coming off a 42-6 loss in their region 8-AAAA opener at Cedar Shoals. But don’t let the poor record fool you, East Hall the ability to score a lot of points. The Vikings have eclipsed 21 points in four games this season, and they have two games in which scored more than four touchdowns.