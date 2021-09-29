CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson girls win at North Oconee, boys finish second at North Oconee
Katherine Law continued her fantastic senior season by finishing second place out of 125 runners in the North Oconee Invitation 5K girls varsity race on Saturday (Sept. 25). Joining Law in the top four was sophomore Kiley Powell. Law ran an 18:46.18, while Powell finished the 5K course in a season-best 20:14.53. The duo led the Jefferson girls cross country squad to a first-place finish out of 15 squads.www.mainstreetnews.com
Comments / 0