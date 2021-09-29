CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Terry Rozier found a home in Charlotte with the Hornets like he never expected

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop open a web browser window or click the appropriate smart phone application and bring up one of the popular social media sites. If Terry Rozier is on it, there is more than a good chance one might see a post or two of him riding through Charlotte, most likely on his way to or from Spectrum Center, repeating some lyrics while thumping musical tunes with ear-splitting bass lines. His demeanor is typically easygoing, soaking up scenes that are considerably contrasting to what he was accustomed to in his native Cleveland — or even Boston, his first NBA destination.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Rozier
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Sites#Spectrum Center#Boston
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant On Scottie Pippen's Defensive Ability: "I Mean, This Guy Was A Genius"

When we remember the Chicago Bulls, of course, the first name that pops into our minds is none other than Michael Jordan. After all, Jordan was the leader of the team for well over a decade. Along with Jordan, there were a bunch of other star players, the most prolific out of them was Scottie Pippen.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Executive On Ben Simmons' Situation: "You Let A Guy Force His Way Out With 4 Years Left On A Max Contract And You Set A Terrible Precedent. They Can't Cave."

As it's happening more and more often nowadays, Ben Simmons is trying to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. It's getting more common to see players holding out, dissing their organizations, or doing whatever it takes to leave their franchises regardless of their contract obligations. We saw it...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy