Terry Rozier found a home in Charlotte with the Hornets like he never expected

Pop open a web browser window or click the appropriate smart phone application and bring up one of the popular social media sites. If Terry Rozier is on it, there is more than a good chance one might see a post or two of him riding through Charlotte, most likely on his way to or from Spectrum Center, repeating some lyrics while thumping musical tunes with ear-splitting bass lines. His demeanor is typically easygoing, soaking up scenes that are considerably contrasting to what he was accustomed to in his native Cleveland — or even Boston, his first NBA destination.