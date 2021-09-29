CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Tougher, storm-resistant traffic signals are coming to Bay County

News Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY — Bay County is set to get more than $2.5 million in federal aid to buy 14 traffic signals that are more resistant to storm damage than traditional ones. According to a press release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently approved the grant in response to a proposal from Bay County following 2018's Category 5 Hurricane Michael. The grant will help pay for the replacement of 14 span wire traffic signals with new mast arm signals to improve safety, functionality and performance.

www.newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
City
Youngstown, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
NBC News

Trump misled about D.C. hotel finances, House panel says

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump provided “misleading information about the financial situation” of his hotel in Washington while he was in office, according to the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The committee, which recently obtained documents from the General Services Administration, found that Trump reported his hotel in downtown...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

136 countries agree to deal on global minimum tax

The Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) announced Friday that 136 countries have agreed to a deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent. The deal is a top priority for the Biden administration, which sees the international tax agreement as a way to prevent U.S. companies from becoming less competitive if lawmakers raise the U.S. corporate tax rate.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Power Lines#Covid#Hmgp
NBC News

'No Time to Die' is all about James Bond. That's the problem.

“No Time to Die” is the final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig. It’s a transitional movie, focused on history and legacy. As such, it pointedly references and reprises the first Craig film, 2006’s “Casino Royale.” These Craig Bond bookends work together to demonstrate that the best Bond films are not actually about Bond. As a result, it inadvertently makes a strong case for retiring 007 once and for all.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy