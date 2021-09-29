Tougher, storm-resistant traffic signals are coming to Bay County

PANAMA CITY — Bay County is set to get more than $2.5 million in federal aid to buy 14 traffic signals that are more resistant to storm damage than traditional ones. According to a press release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently approved the grant in response to a proposal from Bay County following 2018's Category 5 Hurricane Michael. The grant will help pay for the replacement of 14 span wire traffic signals with new mast arm signals to improve safety, functionality and performance.