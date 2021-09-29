Daniel Craig could serve in Royal Navy after being made honorary commander

“It’s a question of taking it somewhere maybe where it’s never gone before.”. This was a statement actor Daniel Craig made in front of the media the day he was presented to the world as the newest James Bond, and he couldn’t have been more on the nose about what he needed to do with his version of the globetrotting super spy. Before he signed up for the role, the Bond franchise was in a bad spot. Coming off one of the worst films in the franchise in Die Another Day, the character had run its course in the traditional mold of being a dashing, snarky, playful 007 that started with the Sean Connery and Roger Moore era and bled over to Timothy Dalton and then Pierce Brosnan. So in stepped Craig, who over the last fifteen years, brought a darker, edgier, relatable hero to the screen. With his five-film run, he’s left a legacy that should be considered as the best to ever put on the tuxedo and drink martinis.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO