1 of 2 charged in attack on state senator settles, trial still set for second

By Ed Treleven, The Wisconsin State Journal
tribuneledgernews.com
 9 days ago

Sep. 29—One of two people alleged to have taken part in the assault of a state senator during a protest over police violence in the summer of 2020 pleaded no contest Tuesday to a reduced charge. Samantha Hamer, 27, of Madison, does not face any jail time or fines as...

