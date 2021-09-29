1 of 2 charged in attack on state senator settles, trial still set for second

The FBI have been searching for Brian Laundrie for more than three weeks, with little more than a scattered group of tips from across the country to show for their efforts. Mr Laundrie disappeared after taking a hike into the Carlton Reserve near North Port, Florida, two days after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing. He returned from a cross country road trip without her, and her family became suspicious after the woman failed to check in for several days. Since then, searches in the Carlton Reserve have taken place nearly every day, but little evidence of Mr...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO