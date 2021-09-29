CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, IA

Sumner Police Chief Resigns

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 9 days ago

Sumner Chief of Police Chad Koch has resigned, less than a year after he took the job. Koch submitted his resignation to the City Council on Monday. He joined the Sumner force in October of last year. His time as Police Chief was not without controversy as he was arrested for second offense Driving Under the Influence and Carrying Weapons While Under the Influence in Hardin County on April 18th. He had previously been arrested for DUI in Polk County in 2015. Sumner will begin searching for a chief to replace Koch immediately.

kwayradio.com

