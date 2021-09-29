CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Lee Curtis is just hitting her stride. Here's how that feels

By Yasmin Gagne
Fast Company
 9 days ago

Jamie Lee Curtis did not expect to reach the busiest point in her four-decade career now. In fact, there was a time in the mid-aughts when she talked repeatedly about retiring. "I wanted to leave the party before the party asked me to leave," she explains, having watched her actor parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, "deal with the fact that people weren't hiring them anymore, and it's heartbreaking." She ventured into TV work, podcasting, and starting a social enterprise, but then her godson, Jake Gyllenhaal, called, wanting to introduce her to director David Gordon Green, who had an idea for a Halloween movie. When she realized that "the script was about generational trauma and showed women surviving trauma and how they deal with it," Curtis was ready not only to reprise the role she made famous with the 1978 original, but to executive produce it. 2018's Halloween went on to become the biggest opener ever with a woman over 55 as the lead. Here, Curtis talks about this month's Halloween Kills; her new production company, Comet Pictures; and the benefits of being the kind of person people trust.

Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis hasn't aged a day as she shares epic throwback

Jamie Lee Curtis wowed fans on Thursday as she shared an epic Saturday Night Live throwback that could have been taken this year. The actress hosted the series twice in the 1980s, and the picture was from 1984, with the star rocking a herringbone overcoat with red lace tights and black stiletto boots paired with white leg warmers.
femalefirst.co.uk

Jamie Lee Curtis praises Scarlett Johansson for Disney lawsuit: 'What she's saying is so important'

Jamie Lee Curtis believes Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney was "so important", as she defended the actress for the second time over the legal filing, which was settled this week. Jamie Lee Curtis believes Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney was "so important". The 'Black Widow' actress recently settled her legal...
femalefirst.co.uk

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals husband's intimate nickname

Jamie Lee Curtis' husband calls her "Janie" when they're getting intimate, to tease her about a name she briefly wanted to use herself. Jamie Lee Curtis' husband calls her "Janie" when they're getting intimate. The 'Halloween Kills' actress never used to like her moniker because other children poked fun at...
Us Weekly

Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Plastic Surgery: 'Once You Mess With Your Face, You Can't Get It Back'

Not holding back. Jamie Lee Curtis wasn't afraid to open up about her opinions on the long-term effects of plastic surgery. "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty," Curtis, 62, said during a recent interview with Fast Company. "Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."
wegotthiscovered.com

True Lies TV Show Casts Jamie Lee Curtis' Replacement

Turning one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best movies into a TV show is a tall order, but let's not overlook the fact that Jamie Lee Curtis was just as important to the success of True Lies as the action icon. James Cameron's wildly entertaining and tongue-in-cheek espionage blockbuster may have seen...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Picks Up Kyle Richards for Old Time's Sake in Halloween Kills Featurette

Jamie Lee Curtis appears to have reignited her bond with Kyle Richards, more than 40 years after they starred together in 1978's Halloween. The two-time Golden Globe winner, 62, reunited with the cast of the original movie in a behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, in which she picked up Richards, 52, for old time's sake.
ComicBook

Halloween Kills Star Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos Celebrating the Strode Women

In two weeks, Halloween Kills will stalk into theaters and onto the Peacock streaming platform, continuing the decades-long struggle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the masked killer who terrorized her on Halloween night in 1978. The franchise has been reinvented so that 2018's Halloween now directly follows 1978's Halloween, erasing the various sequels that happened in the years between. The upshot to that is that Laurie Strode has lived a long life, haunted the whole time by the specter of Michael, and planning for the day she always thought was inevitable, when he would come for her again.
TVOvermind

Scream Queens of Horror: Jamie Lee Curtis

Hollywood has seen scream queens come and go, and a lot of them have been way too over the top while others haven't really inspired us to believe that they were in mortal danger or even genuinely surprised by the killer or monster that they're supposed to get chased or killed by. If not for her great performance in the first Halloween movie, which would be far from her last, Jamie Lee Curtis made it apparent that her star wasn't bound to dim and fade, especially since people still look up to her as the great Laurie Strode, one of the few characters in a horror movie that can say that she survived her attacker. From the first time she let loose with an ear-rending scream, Curtis was impressing people left and right. It's funny to say this since there have been great and phenomenal scream queens that came before her and after, but she was still pegged as one of the greatest and is still considered as such today. Some would consider it an honor to be thought of as such, and others might just laugh at it. But in all honesty, it's a mark of respect for having been a part of show business for so long.
940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Disick, Billie Lourd + More!

JAMIE LEE CURTIS WARNS AGAINST PLASTIC SURGERY: Jamie Lee Curtis is worried that plastic surgery is "wiping out generations of beauty." The 62-year-old actress told Fast Company, "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back." The Halloween Kills star has firsthand experience. After being prescribed painkillers for a minor cosmetic procedure in 1989 she developed an opioid addiction.
