CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Bye Google: 7 privacy-first search engines everyone should try

By Jared Newman
Fast Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Even if you have nothing to hide, searching the web with Google can sometimes feel unnerving. Maybe you’ve got a medical question or financial concern that you’d rather keep to yourself, or you want to research a product that won’t later become fodder for targeted ads. In all those cases, it’s nice to search the web without having a tech giant logging your every move.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Google' is most searched word on Bing, Google says

The top entry on Microsoft's Bing search engine is for its rival Google, Google has said. The claim was made in court, as Google made its case to appeal against a €4.3bn ($5bn) fine from the European Union for abusing its market power. The EU accused Google of using Android's...
INTERNET
eteknix.com

Bing’s #1 Search Engine Request Revealed – It’s ‘Google’ (Ouch!)

Despite coming as effectively the default search engine for both Windows and the Edge internet browser, I don’t think it would be unfair to say that very few people actually use ‘Bing’. With an estimated market share of just 2.71%, despite the best efforts of Microsoft to represent it as a solid alternative to Google, the bottom line is that people don’t use it because, quite bluntly, it’s a bit crap!
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Search Engines#Google Maps
nichegamer.com

US Government Secretly Orders Google & Search Engines for User Search Data in “Keyboard Warrants”

The US government is reportedly ordering Google and other search engines in secret to track who searches for certain terms; via “keyboard warrants.”. Forbes reports that this has become known through accidentally unsealed court documents. That particular Keyboard warrant had previously been used for a still ongoing 2019 federal investigation in Wisconsin, for men accused of trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor.
INTERNET
Essence

Sephora Initiates Campaign To Bring Black Beauty To The Top Of Google Search Engines

Let’s face it, Black Beauty is behind many of the trends, products, and styles we love. However, we rarely get the credit or recognition we deserve—especially online. When you Google search Black Beauty, you are met with pages upon pages of search results, highlighting a black horse. Although the horse is both beautiful and mystical, the lack of diversity in the search results definitely warrants the question: Where are the images of Black women and men that showcase our beauty? Where is the wealth of information and stories about our many rich shades of melanin? We deserve better representation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phone Arena

You should soon see improvements with your Google Search results

Google users will soon love their MUMs. Most people do, of course, but as far as Google is concerned MUM stands for Multitask Unified Model. As Google explained at the time of I/O back in May, MUM helps make it easier for Google to respond to complex queries. Using Google's own example, let's say that you hiked Mt. Adams, and next year you plan on hiking Mt. Fuji and want to know what different preparations you have to make.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Data Center Knowledge

Google Gets Fresh Complaint at EU Over Search Engine Tweaks

(Bloomberg) -- Google is on a collision course with advertisers and publishers who fired off a fresh antitrust complaint with the European Union in the run up to the U.S. tech giant’s court fight over a record $5 billion antitrust fine. Movement for an Open Web, an industry group, asked...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Baidu search engine review

For brands and creators that cater to a Chinese market, Baidu is the best search engine for audience research, competitor analysis, and advertising. Baidu is China’s leading search engine – you can think of it as China’s Google. And while Google has a global presence and can be accessed by Chinese users (to a degree), Baidu is the go-to search engine of choice there.
INTERNET
Light Reading

Facebook outage should frighten everyone

Twitter will attract little sympathy from Facebook engineers if (when?) it is struck by an outage lasting several hours. When Facebook suffered that misfortune on October 4, Twitter opted for schadenfreude, tweeting "hello literally everyone" in a fittingly infantile response by a site that has turned millions of people into juvenile halfwits and playground bullies.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Google Maps can now show you the most fuel-efficient route

If you look up directions on Google Maps today in the U.S., you’ll notice something new: Along with the fastest route, the map will show the route that’s most fuel-efficient, and how much you can save on fuel with a slight detour. (In some cases, the fastest route also happens to be the most sustainable way to drive.)
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google: flight search tool can help you fly "greener"

Searching for flights on Google just got “greener.”A new search feature rolled out Wednesday tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. A basic search for flights will give an estimate of how many kilograms of carbon dioxide the flight will spew from start to finish. Users can prioritize their search by emissions, much like they can by price, if desired. Flights with emissions below the median get highlighted in green. Google said the estimates are a combination...
TRAVEL
Fast Company

How marketers can get QR codes right

You know those so-called “overnight success” stories that were actually decades in the making? Like the band that had a number one hit after years of playing small diner gigs?. QR codes just had their number one hit—and they’ve been around since 1994. To be fair, QR codes had a...
TECHNOLOGY
mediapost.com

Google To Settle Long-Running Privacy Battle Over Data Leakage

Google has agreed to settle an 11-year-old privacy battle over allegations that its search engine leaked users' personal data by including their queries in “referer headers” -- the information Google automatically transmitted with outbound traffic. News of the settlement was disclosed in papers filed Wednesday with U.S. District Court Judge...
INTERNET
Variety

Twitter to Sell MoPub In-App Advertising Division for $1.5 Billion

Twitter, looking to focus development dollars on its core business, said it reached a deal to sell MoPub, which sells monetization solutions to mobile app publishers and developers, to marketing software company AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter had acquired MoPub in September 2013 for about $350 million. In 2020, MoPub generated approximately $188 million in annual revenue for Twitter, which the company reported in “Data Licensing and Other.” Twitter said it will provide additional details regarding the estimated future financial impact of the MoPub divestiture when it reports Q3 results on Oct. 26 after market close. “This transaction increases our focus...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Effective marketing in the age of COVID-19

Many companies have had to shift from industry shows, retail showrooms, and in-person sales techniques to marketing their products or companies through other channels. Here’s a look at where to get the best bang for your buck with your email marketing dollars—and a few words of caution. Email marketing continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy