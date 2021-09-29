Bye Google: 7 privacy-first search engines everyone should try

Let’s face it, Black Beauty is behind many of the trends, products, and styles we love. However, we rarely get the credit or recognition we deserve—especially online. When you Google search Black Beauty, you are met with pages upon pages of search results, highlighting a black horse. Although the horse is both beautiful and mystical, the lack of diversity in the search results definitely warrants the question: Where are the images of Black women and men that showcase our beauty? Where is the wealth of information and stories about our many rich shades of melanin? We deserve better representation.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO