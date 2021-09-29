The 7 Best Beauty Products to Try in October

Doing our hair can feel like a chore sometimes, from the untangling to the deep conditioning and styling, but there's one thing that makes the experience so much better—our Oribe products. Seriously, the haircare brand makes some of the lushest formulas we've ever used. Not to mention, they're really good at cleansing and breathing life into dull strands and look super lavish in our bathrooms. So, of course, when we heard that Oribe gift sets were on major sale for the ﻿Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul, we almost lost it. (Yes, you read that right.) Right now, you can score up to 40 percent off two of the brand's bestselling sets. BTW, this rarely happens, so this is a big deal. Our suggestion? Take full advantage while you can. Not only is this a great gift idea for haircare fanatics, you'll definitely want to treat yourself, too (we totally won't judge you for getting more than one).﻿

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO