The 7 Best Beauty Products to Try in October
October is a glorious month for many reasons. There’s the brightly colored foliage and spiced coffee drinks, the bountiful apple orchards and the warm apple pies, the return of scarves and sweaters and a slew of new beauty launches to round out the fall festivities. From a tinted sunscreen that actually delivers on coverage to a perfume that makes you feel like you’ve been wrapped in cashmere, here are the seven beauty products we’re most excited about right now.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0