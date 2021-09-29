Circular Beauty Can End the Industry's Waste Problem
One only has to look as far as their own bathroom vanity to know that the beauty industry has a sustainability problem—generating a cited 120 billion units of waste annually of mostly plastic. This ugly truth about the multibillion dollar sector comes along with a bevy of alarming consequences related to ingredient sourcing, environmentally hazardous formulations, and wasteful distribution. For years, the industry status quo has been to prioritize profits in the midst of staunch competition, with beauty brands rapidly launching new products to keep up with the pace of mercurial trends. We know we can't just recycle our way out of this mess.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0