CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Shit-Smeared Floors and Broken Cell Doors: Inside the Crisis at Rikers Island

By Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvVfY_0cBVMj5I00

Squalor. Trash on the floors. Inmates forced to stand in shit. A dozen deaths this year alone. The “inhumane” conditions at Rikers Island, New York City’s notorious jail complex, have deteriorated so gravely that members of Congress are demanding the White House and Department of Justice act “to preserve the civil rights of those incarcerated.”

An open letter, spearheaded by New York Rep. Ritchie Torres, and signed last week by New York City’s entire Democratic congressional delegation, is calling for “immediate federal intervention” to stabilize conditions at Rikers. Addressed to President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, as well as the directors of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, the letter demands a federal “investigation into the conditions of confinement” of Rikers detainees. (Read the full letter embedded below.)

“I no longer have confidence in the city’s capacity to ensure the safety of those employed or incarcerated at Rikers Island,” Torres tells Rolling Stone . “Rikers has long been a nightmare. It’s long been hell on earth. But the conditions are more hellish and more nightmarish than ever before.”

Rikers Island is a 400-acre complex located in the East River between the Bronx and Queens with a jail population of nearly 6,000. The complex, first opened as a jail in 1932, primarily houses defendants awaiting trial — either because they can’t afford bail or have been remanded to custody. It also incarcerates a smaller population of convicted individuals serving short sentences. Notoriously expensive, violent, and corrosive of detainee mental health, the complex is slated for closure by 2027.

For now, however, Rikers remains in operation, and conditions at the jail are shocking. The congressional letter decries “unacceptable” custody standards at the “dysfunctional” complex — citing reports of trash-strewn floors, broken jail-cell doors, and detainees housed “for prolonged periods in temporary spaces such as showers, at times standing in feces.”

The letter highlights the deaths of 11 people in Rikers custody this year — five of them suicides, consistent with what the letter describes as “an explosion of incidents of self harm.” But even those grim statistics are already out of date. A 12th death was recorded last week, when a 24-year-old who was jailed on a floating barge at the island complex was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead. (The cause of death is under investigation.) The city’s corrections commissioner, Vincent Schiraldi, told reporters he was “devastated to see that we have yet another death in custody,” adding he’s “determined to stop this heartbreaking trend.”

“Rikers Island has increasingly become a death sentence for those who have never been tried, much less convicted of a crime,” says Torres, whose congressional district covers much of the South Bronx. “If that is not a civil rights violation, I’m not sure what would be.”

Addressing Rikers’ danger to public health during the pandemic, the letter also underscores that the Covid infection rate in the jail is twice that of the city at large, deeming the complex “a breeding ground for viral transmissions.” The Congress members quote the jail’s c hief medical officer, who recently wrote an extraordinary letter seeking outside help, describing Rikers as having experienced “a collapse in basic jail operations, such that today I do not believe the City is capable of safely managing the custody of those it is charged with incarcerating.”

While demanding justice for those jailed at Rikers, the congressional letter also highlights a “staffing crisis” that is endangering workers. It cites a rash of officers phoning in sick, with “1,789 of the more than 8,000 officers in the department” missing at least one day of work in the past month. This creates an undue burden on remaining jail staff, whom the letter notes are “mandated to stay at their posts for double and triple shifts.”

The Congress members criticize New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for not offering “urgent and immediate intervention” in the Emergency Rikers Relief Plan he released earlier this month. “The plan as proposed” is insufficient to “deescalate a very real crisis,” it says, citing with alarm that de Blasio’s intervention could “inhibit” the planned closure of Rikers.

On Monday, De Blasio made his first trip to the jail in four years. After a two-hour tour in which he did not speak to any detainees, the mayor told reporters, “We’ve got a lot of changes we need to make,” but offered no specific action plan . Torres calls the mayor’s actions “too little, too late,” insisting Rikers’ present state is the product of “malign neglect,” while adding: “The evidence is crystal clear that the city cannot be trusted to properly manage Rikers Island in the absence of federal scrutiny.” (In a separate congressional action, a trio of New York lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on de Blasio to brief Congress on the crisis at Rikers. The squad member has also called for the immediate closure of the facility, writing that “the current conditions experienced at Rikers are inhumane, unconstitutional, and a public health crisis.”)

The congressional letter to the White House calls on the federal government to coordinate with the state and city of New York to “stabilize the current crisis” by imposing both “oversight and accountability.” The members write that there’s nothing short of a “humanitarian crisis” at Rikers: “We are neglecting to meet our responsibility to care for incarcerated New Yorkers with dignity and respect,” the letter insists, adding that “the federal government has the duty and capacity to step up.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Parole Officers Warn ‘Less Is More’ Law Could Have Dangerous Consequences Amid Rikers Island Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parole officers are sounding new alarms about the crisis at Rikers Island. After Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Less Is More Act last month, people on parole who were being held at Rikers for technical violations were eligible for immediate release. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday, parole officer warn the law aimed at reducing overcrowding could have dangerous consequences. Hazen Street and 19th Avenue illustrated the widening divide in the fight to address the crisis on Rikers Island and beyond. Parole officers are at odds with inmate advocates over the law that immediately released more than 160 people on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Public Defenders, Inmate Advocates Sound Off As More Detainees Are Sent To Troubled Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Public defenders are now taking aim at judges and district attorneys who continue to send more people to Rikers Island. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on what they say should be done instead. Public defenders and inmate advocates gathered outside of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, demanding an end to cash bail. “We cannot send people to torture and death because they are poor,” said Alice Fontier, managing director of Neighborhood Defender Service Harlem. According to city data, despite bail reform laws, judges continue to set bail in more cases and at higher rates than before the pandemic,...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Torres
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Merrick Garland
The Marshall Project

Dispatch From Deadly Rikers Island: “It Looks Like a Slave Ship in There.”

New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex has long been a dysfunctional, violent place. But 2021 has been particularly bloody. So far, 12 detainees have died there, at least five of them by suicide. There were 39 stabbings and slashings in August, compared with seven last August, according to a late September status report by court-appointed federal monitors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Queens leaders lean on DA to stop bail amid Rikers crisis

Days after Queens Defenders issued a letter to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz asking her office to stop requesting bail, lawmakers, advocates and public defenders are urging Katz and her counterparts across the five boroughs to take action. The letter, signed by public defenders and lawmakers including Queens Sen. Jessica...
QUEENS, NY
Washington Post

Closing Rikers Island is a matter of life and death

Isaabdul Karim wasn’t sentenced to death. In fact, he was never sentenced at all. But after the father of two was accused of a non-violent parole violation and sent to Rikers Island, on Sept. 19 he became the 11th person this year to die in a New York city jail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1010WINS

Rikers Island detainees denied basic medical care: lawsuit

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Rikers Island detainees are struggling without access to basic medical care, The Legal Aid Society claims in a new lawsuit filed in the Bronx Monday. The litigation aims to force the Department of Corrections to provide health care to detainees or have those being kept in Rikers with serious medical conditions released from the facility. The lawsuit comes as Rikers Island grapples with a dire safety crisis, reporting that 12 detainees have died so far this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Mental Health#Congress#The White House#Democratic#The Civil Rights Division#The Department Of Justice
fox5ny.com

NY Assembly holds hearing on crisis at Rikers Island

NEW YORK - At a State Assembly hearing in Lower Manhattan on Friday, state lawmakers grilled the city’s first deputy mayor, as well as the city's Department of Correction Commissioner, Vincent Schiraldi, about the conditions at Rikers. "What I saw and witnessed was nothing less than a humanitarian crisis," said...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

‘I’m So Scared For My Life’: Rikers Island Detainee Shares Experiences Inside Jail Complex

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State lawmakers questioned de Blasio administration officials about the crisis on Rikers Island on Friday after many of them toured the facility and witnessed the deteriorating conditions. In light of all of the progress being touted, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke on the phone to 39-year-old Melvin Collins, who has been on Rikers Island for three years, awaiting trial on felony burglary charges. “Tell me about the violence,” Cline-Thomas said. “The officers’ lives are in jeopardy, it’s true. And the inmates’ lives are in jeopardy, too,” he said. “You have so many violent people coming in the jail because of what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Conditions at Rikers Island take center stage at state Assembly hearing

Conditions at Rikers Island took center stage Friday at a state Assembly public hearing over growing concerns of a humanitarian crisis. Following weeks of tours by elected officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Correction commissioner addressed changes that have already been made and the improvements that are still necessary.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Vice

Rikers Island Inmate Calls In to Radio Show to Talk About Horrid Conditions

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A man who says he’s currently incarcerated at New York City’s Rikers Island called in to a local radio show to talk about how bad the conditions have become over the last several months: declining supplies and cleanliness, a lack of medical care, and the consistent threat of COVID-19. “The only way you get a medical appointment is by laying on the floor, and they have to come get you in a stretcher. And they take their time to come and get you on a stretcher,” Nathaniel, who’s been incarcerated at the jail since January, told Brian Lehrer on his morning WNYC show Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Recurring Nightmares on Rikers Island

The first jail on Rikers Island opened in 1932, and the complex has since expanded to include ten jails holding thousands of inmates every day. Violence among Rikers inmates is common, and there are accusations of mistreatment, neglect, and abuse by correction officers and the facility’s administrators. Despite promises by city and state officials to reform Rikers, this year alone twelve people held there have died—two in the past week and at least five by suicide. Jennifer Gonnerman joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss the history of Rikers, why this year is proving particularly deadly, and what the detention center reveals about the incarceration system in the U.S. today.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

NYC mayoral candidates address crisis at Rikers Island

NEW YORK — Amid the ongoing crisis on Rikers Island, PIX11 News checked in with the leading mayoral candidates to hear their ideas to reform the city’s jail. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa believes “Rikers Island, in addition to policing, is the number one issue.” Sliwa told PIX11, as mayor he would spend time living in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Journal

Rikers in Crisis

Teddy Kupfer: Welcome back to the 10 Blocks podcast. This is Teddy Kupfer, an associate editor of City Journal. Joining me on the show today are Nicole Gelinas and Rafael Mangual, both of whom are senior fellows at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editors of City Journal. Ralf is also the head of research for MI's Policing and Public Safety Initiative. Last week, the two of them wrote an article for City Journal about the crisis at the Rikers Island jail complex. Today we'll talk about that crisis and how it can be fixed or made worse. Nicole and Ralf, thank you both very much for joining me.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Baker City Herald

Inside the COVID crisis

While Baker County had yet to report its first COVID-19 case in the spring of 2020, Deon Strommer was seeing the bodies of virus victims stacked atop one another in New York City. It was an experience Strommer, who lives near Baker City, will never forget. And it was an...
BAKER CITY, OR
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy