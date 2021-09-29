Kinsey Collection of African American art to open at FSU Panama City in 2022
PANAMA CITY — The nationally recognized Kinsey Collection of African American Art & History will arrive at Florida State University Panama City in April 2022. “We are honored to have an exhibit of this caliber coming to FSU Panama City,” said Dean Randy Hanna. “This collection not only documents American history but also the tremendous contribution Black artists have made to American culture.”www.newsherald.com
Comments / 0