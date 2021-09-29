CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Serie A Star Reveals Almost Joining Man City on Three Occasions Including LAST YEAR

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 9 days ago

Throughout Pep Guardiola's time as Manchester City manager, he's gone through a full cycle of central defenders - from his first signing of John Stones from Everton, to his most recent and perhaps most successful in Ruben Dias from Benfica.

In fact, Guardiola's first match in charge saw him start a centre-back pairing of Stones and Aleksandar Kolarov - a natural left-back - in a 2-1 win against Sunderland on the opening day of the 2016/17 Premier League season.

With the current settled partnership of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte only conceding one goal in the Premier League so far this season, it would be easy to forget the issues the Blues had for such a long time in that area.

One player who was touted as a target to solve such problems was Juventus star, Leonardo Bonucci.

The now 34-year-old has played a total of 449 games for the Italian giants and forms one half of the iconic and successful centre-back partnership alongside fellow Italian, Giorgio Chiellini.

However, as revealed in an exclusive interview with James Horncastle of the Athletic, Leonardo Bonucci was close to swapping Turin for Manchester on three separate occasions - with the sole aim of working with Pep Guardiola.

“I had this dream of being coached by Pep (Guardiola). The closest was in 2016," the Italian veteran central defender told Horncastle.

"I was on the brink of joining Manchester City. We were down to the very last details then Juventus decided not to sell. We decided to stay. Then when I went to AC Milan, I could have gone to Manchester City.”

Bonucci went on to explain why, in both instances, the move didn't happen:

“But several things had to fall into place for it to happen. I’d also given my word to Milan. Last year, I spoke to Pep (Guardiola) again. He wanted me but said: ‘Juventus is my home. I’m happy here. I feel at home here’.”

