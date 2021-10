LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. I didn’t think too many people were surprised with the guilty verdict in the R. Kelly federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges after the fallout from Lifetime’s airing of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ now it appears that Robert Kelly isn’t going to survive R. Kelly at least from a freedom stand point. The 7 week long trial that was media free seemed to present nothing positive for the pied piper of R&B happened not even from the presentation of his defense. At the end of the day Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and violating the Mann Act.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO