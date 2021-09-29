CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Coffee Day: How you can score free Starbucks and Dunkin’ today

(CNN) — It’s that time of the year again: Today is National Coffee Day.

This year’s commemoration arrives just as Americans are getting back to their coffee drinking habits, according to the National Coffee Association. Coffee consumption has rebounded to pre-Covid levels thanks to easing health safety restrictions and customers growing more comfortable with ordering ahead on apps, according to the organization’s research.

To mark the day, whose origins are unclear, Starbucks, Dunkin’ and other chains will give away a variety of freebies on Wednesday. Here’s a look at some of this year’s Coffee Day deals:

Starbucks

For one day only, Starbucks is offering free coffee: Customers who bring a “clean, empty, reusable cup” into any US location can receive a gratis cup of the chain’s signature Pike Place brewed coffee. But don’t bother bringing in your whole coffee pot because Starbucks is limiting the free fill-ups to 20 fluid ounces, which is about the size of a large mug.

Starbucks recently reinstated a program that lets customers bring in their own mugs, after a temporary Covid-forced pause in 2020.

Dunkin’

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ is giving away one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. The promotion is limited to members of its DD Perks loyalty program. Cold brew is excluded.

Restaurant chains have lately been offering freebies exclusively to rewards program members because the perks lure in customers by giving them incentives to choose those brands over competitors. The programs also give restaurant owners access to customers’ purchasing data and ordering habits which help target diners with customized deals.

7-Eleven

Similar to Dunkin’, the convenience store chain is offering a coffee of any size for free with the purchase of a baked good to members of its 7Rewards loyalty program.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain is giving away free coffee and a free doughnut with no purchase necessary at its US locations. Of course, there’s a catch: Customers that want both a free coffee and a doughnut have to be a member of the rewards program. However, those that aren’t can still get a free coffee.

Wawa

There’s no catch here. Wawa is giving away a free coffee of any size all day Wednesday at its roughly 900 locations across the East Coast. The company said it expects to hand out nearly 2 million cups of joe.

