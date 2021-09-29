CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big E On Wanting a Match With Goldberg In WWE, His Relationship With Vince McMahon

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview on Hot 97, Big E discussed wanting a match with Goldberg, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and much more. You can read his comments below. Big E on winning the WWE title: “It was incredible. Everyone was way too kind, and for anyone who knows, I’m very bad at accepting compliments. So, it’s been a lot of me squirming and saying ‘stop doing that.’ But nah, it’s been beautiful. Everyone has been beyond kind. That’s the best moment of my career, and I wish I could bottle that feeling and sell it or give it away for free. It’s just the most incredible feeling to get the love from your peers and fans. I got back to Gorilla and it was full.”

