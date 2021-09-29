New York Jets Flight Connections 9/29/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets host the Tennessee Titans this week. The Titans are a team that started a little slowly, but are seeming to figure it out as the weeks gone by. Derrick Henry will be a massive challenge for the Jets, as he’s proven to be one of the hardest players in the NFL to bring down. The Jets may luck out and not have to face both Julio Jones and AJ Brown, as Brown has been dealing with an injury that caused him to leave the game early in Week 3. Regardless, it’ll still be quite the task for this winless Jets team. The team has to show some type of improvement. A touchdown would be a nice start. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.