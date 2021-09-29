CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets Flight Connections 9/29/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets host the Tennessee Titans this week. The Titans are a team that started a little slowly, but are seeming to figure it out as the weeks gone by. Derrick Henry will be a massive challenge for the Jets, as he’s proven to be one of the hardest players in the NFL to bring down. The Jets may luck out and not have to face both Julio Jones and AJ Brown, as Brown has been dealing with an injury that caused him to leave the game early in Week 3. Regardless, it’ll still be quite the task for this winless Jets team. The team has to show some type of improvement. A touchdown would be a nice start. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Tampa

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets ‘Have A Great Chance’ Against Falcons, Says Larry Hartstein

(CBS New York) — The AFC East has exactly one winning team so far. The Buffalo Bills have rattled off three impressive wins and are playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Given preseason expectations, that’s hardly surprising. What is surprising is their two-game lead on the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets all sit at 1-3. The Dolphins continue to struggle with Tua Tagovailoa on the mend. The Patriots are seeing progress from their young quarterback, even if it isn’t consistently showing up in the win column. And the Jets just...
NFL
The Oregonian

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/26/21)

The New York Jets are hoping to log their first game in the win column this Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. With new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos are 2-0 to start the season. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 26 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Titans Game Thread

It’s week four of the NFL season and the New York Jets are home at MetLife Stadium hosting the Tennessee Titans. The Jets look to get their first win of the Robert Saleh era after opening the 2021 season with three consecutive losses. The Jets haven’t won a game in September since opening day of the 2018 season. It would be nice to get the first win of the season today at home against a hobbled Titans team without either of their two starting wide receivers. With A.J. Brown and Julio Jones both out the Jets expect to see an even heavier dose of Derrick Henry than usual. How they handle that challenge will go a long way towards determining the outcome of this game.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Sign John Franklin-Myers To Four Year Extension

According to multiple reports the New York Jets and defensive end John Franklin-Myers have agreed to a four year extension running through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. John Franklin-Myers, a 6’, 4”, 290 pound defensive end originally drafted in the fourth round of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Julio Jones
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gang Green Nation#Titans Data#The Jets Defensive Line#Cb#Og Forrest Lamp
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy