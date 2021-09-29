Brexit: Jersey has refused permits for 75 French fishing boats

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jersey - a self-governing British Crown Dependency - said on Wednesday that it had refused permits for 75 French fishing boats, as tensions simmer between France and the UK over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Jersey added that its interim arrangements on the matter would end in 30 days, and that it would issue a further 64 licences and 31 temporary licences, while refusing the permits for those 75 fishing boats.

Fishing rights have been one of the key battlegrounds between Britain and France in their post-Brexit negotiations. Earlier this year, a dispute over the licences led both France and Britain to send patrol vessels off the shores of Jersey. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)