At least Sterzings warned us

By Kay LeRoy Daily Democrat Columnist
Daily Gate City
 9 days ago

Someone posted a picture of Sterzings potato chips. Now this is not an unusual post that we transplanted Iowans see. I often am assaulted by pictures of Sterzings potato chips and Prairie Farms French Onion Dip just to take me back to the “appetizers” we had every holiday. But these Sterzings were French Onion flavored potato chips. French Onion flavor right there in the Sterzings. I will say from the reviews I read that the opinions varied wildly. Some definitely for, some definitely against. Like anything new or different, there are pros and cons.

