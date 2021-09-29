North Carolina man faces multiple charges after police officer shot at during traffic stop
A man has been arrested and accused of shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop in a North Carolina city, authorities said Tuesday. The Fayetteville Police Department said detectives with the department’s gangs unit stopped a car for an equipment violation on Monday. According to a news release, both the driver and the passenger ran from the car and one of them fired shots in the direction of the officers. None of the officers was hit and no injuries were reported.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
