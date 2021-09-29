CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11; Treasury Secretary Warns of Money Problems; LeBron James is Vaccinated

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 9 days ago

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 will return in October... The Treasury Secretary warns the US government will run out of money if the debt ceiling is not raised... LeBron James is vaccinated... Philippines Senate backs bill to raise age of consent from 12 to 16... Female Afghan judges hunted by the murderers they convicted... 58,000 more marijuana convictions in Los Angeles County will be dismissed... Alabama trying to use COVID relief funds for new prisons... Chris Webber building $175 million cannabis compound in Detroit... Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín announces retirement after 2022 season... Daniel Craig accidentally broke Dave Bautista's nose during 'Spectre' filming... Lions cut Jamie Collins...

Baseball’s Wall Street-Style Executives Get Titles to Match [New York Times]

A museum says they gave an artist $84,000 in cash to use in artwork. He delivered blank canvases and titled them "Take the Money and Run." [CBS]

'Never Gonna Give You Up' Is 'Exactly The Same' As 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' - and 11 Other Things We Learned From Dave Grohl [Rolling Stone]

Venom, Unleashed [The Ringer]

Why Is Jerry Jones Like This? [The Big Lead]

Big news!

This is brilliant.

This looks awesome. Plus we got Jay and Cudi on the overlaying track.

A classic.

Related
inglewoodtoday.com

Vaccine Debate Lands on LeBron James Plate

Everybody from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and his First Take crew to Republican political analyst Ana Cabrera was talking about LeBron James and his responsibility to advocate COVID-19 vaccination for his NBA peers and specifically Black Americans. When the NBA kicked off its Media Day for teams around the league...
NBA
BET

LeBron James Confirms He Received The COVID Vaccine

NBA star LeBron James has officially confirmed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine. During media day for the 2021 NBA season on Tuesday (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles player who is entering his 19th career season in the league told reporters why he chose to get vaccinated and mentioned that he was once hesistant to getting the vaccine.
NBA
Boston

LeBron James says he has been vaccinated

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family,” James said. LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, said Tuesday that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, after evading questions about his vaccination status last season. Several other high-profile NBA players have resisted getting vaccinated before the start of the NBA season next month.
NBA
Fatherly

Praise Larry David! ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Returns In October 2021

Which music is more iconic? “Also Sprach Zarathustra” by composer Richard Stauss and made famous by 2001: A Space Oddessy, or “Frolic,” Luciano Michelini’s piece which serves as the theme song for Curb Your Enthusiasm? In a hilarious, new heaven-sent trailer for Larry David’s wonderful series, the answer appears to be, why not both?
ENTERTAINMENT
vegnews.com

Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove Voices Just’s First Vegan Egg Commercial

Startup Eat Just recently launched its first set of commercials for its vegan JUST Egg—and the ads are all voiced by comedian J.B. Smoove of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame. Part of the brand’s year-long “Really Good Eggs” campaign, the 30-second commercials were created to challenge presumptions about plant-based food while tackling three difficult breakfast scenarios: dealing with a hangover before work, making a breakfast scramble before school, and making a plant-based breakfast for a new vegan boyfriend.
NFL
NME

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ teaser confirms season 11 release date

A brief teaser for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 has confirmed the show’s US release date. The 45-second clip sees creator and star Larry David’s head come into focus as a subtitle teases “the world has changed” before leading into the show’s theme song and another line reading “but he hasn’t”.
TV SERIES
Roundup: How Did Ozy Trick So Many People; Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick; SNL Back

How Ozy's guru kept the house of cards from collapsing ... No reason not to believe there's total transparency here ... Tucker Carlson is always up to something ... Tom Brady's social media team has been burning the midnight oil lately ... Urban Meyer was out and about ... Michigan destroys Wisconsin, looks different this year ... Owen Wilson on Saturday Night Live ... David Lee Roth retires ... North Korea back to sabre-rattling ... Facebook whistleblower accuses company of enabling Jan. 6 riot ... 'Every one of those deaths is unnecessary, says expert of rising COVID-19 death toll ...
NFL
