Biden's Inflation Scapegoat Is 'Profiteering'

By Bruce Yandle
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When July's all-item Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered 5.4 percent year-over-year growth—a level of inflation which essentially takes away a year's income growth for low-wage earners—it was all but assured that the White House would offer comment, if not action. President Joe Biden was quick to call attention to accelerating meat prices and, looking for someone to blame, called out the country's three largest meatpackers for "profiteering."

austinite
9d ago

Trump bad unusual views regarding policy decisions, supply/demand, and their impact on prices, but Biden doesn’t have a clue. Biden’s decisions to put a moratorium on new federal energy leases and new drilling permits; and canceling the Keystone XL, reduced domestic and Canadian supply to the USA. Biden then asked OPEC to increase oil pronto 400,000 bpd—after watching USA crude oil production drop more than 1 million bpd in one year, with a major hurricane shutting down Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production and about 1/3 of the USA’s refinery output. World crude and gasoline prices are way up—but Biden points the finger at “profiteering” as the cause of higher gasoline prices. Surely at least one person in his administration has some concept of basic economics—perhaps not.

Michael Sheedy
9d ago

That the world economy for the last 100 years was totally dependent on credit and printed money is not a new miracle paradigm but the sign of a diseased system. Issuing fake money at zero cost always has to end badly.

FUBAR1
9d ago

Biden has done nothing but increase the deficit, back to paying countries ridiculous amounts of money that won’t help Americans. Allowing costly immigrants and illegal aliens subsidies and our benefits.

#Us Inflation#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#The White House
The Independent

Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden despite upbeat talk

President Joe Biden promised an economy that could be firing on all cylinders next year, but Friday's disappointing jobs report suggests a slowdown in growth could instead loom atop voters' minds in the 2022 elections.Republicans quickly seized on the modest gains of 194,000 jobs in September as evidence that Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, enacted more than six months ago, has failed to deliver as promised. Biden instead chose to highlight a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.8% as proof of “real economic progress” — even if it wasn't the boom he was touting months ago. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in September

The US economy was predicted to add hundreds of thousands of jobs last month but instead gained only 194,000 as the Delta variant of Covid-19 again denied President Joe Biden the soaring labor market he is banking on -- at least for now. Biden has been banking on an economic revival to build support for his presidency-defining spending bills while also fending off the Republican opposition's attempts to use the country's debt limit to force a retreat on his ambitious agenda. 
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Biden touts drop in unemployment rate as U.S. adds fewer jobs than expected

President Joe Biden on Friday touted a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to 4.8%, calling it a "significant improvement" from when he took office. The data came as part of the September jobs report, released Friday, which also showed that just 194,000 jobs were created in the month -- well below expectations. As MarketWatch reports, the drop in the jobless rate to 4.8% from 5.2% was partly due to the size of the labor force shrinking by 183,000 last month.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden is the wrong leader for America

Across the political and demographic spectrum, Americans wonder not if the "American Moment" has passed but whether the United States will survive President Joe Biden’s dismantling of the country. The divisions in the country are said to be too deep and too profound to put the nation together again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
