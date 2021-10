South Portland Police say the shooting of a juvenile on the grounds of the high school was not school-related. Detective Sergeant Christopher Todd says police were sent to 637 Highland Avenue in South Portland just after 8:30 Monday night, for a report of a possible shooting. This is the 'Upper Lot,' which provides parking for South Portland High School. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male victim who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. An ambulance was called to the scene, and the victim was transported to Maine Medical Center, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 9 DAYS AGO