CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dr. Fauci Says These States Could See the Next COVID Surge

By Zachary Mack
Best Life
Best Life
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6I0U_0cBVFKtM00
CNN / Twitter

At this point in the pandemic, it would be a massive understatement to say that everyone is ready to put COVID-19 behind us once and for all. But thanks to the spread of the Delta variant, certain areas of the country are still struggling to bring down infections, particularly in the South where some places saw their highest ever levels of cases over the summer. But even as the Delta surge is showing signs of waning in certain spots, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, warns that another set of states could soon see cases rise as the virus spreads. Read on to see which areas could be affected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3RPE_0cBVFKtM00
iStock

During an appearance on CNN on Sept. 27, Fauci was asked by host Wolf Blitzer whether the surge that gripped the South over most of the summer could potentially migrate to states in the Northeast over the coming weeks. "That is possible," Fauci replied. But he also clarified that the spike wasn't necessarily a foregone conclusion, adding: "It is within our power, and within our grasp, to keep it from occurring."

Getting more people vaccinated and using masks—especially in schools—could stop the surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFjSD_0cBVFKtM00
iStock

Fauci then explained that the tools needed to keep another spike from happening already exist in the arsenal. "There are a lot of things that we can do to make a surge in the Northeast or any other place much less likely if we implement the things we need to get implemented. You do it by vaccination, number one, and you do it by mitigation methods, such as wearing masks in indoor places and congregate settings," he advised, adding that masking in schools and getting enough adults vaccinated so as to help protect children from infection was also important.

He also pointed out that children becoming eligible to receive their shots could significantly keep the virus at bay. "If we get the approval to vaccinate elementary school children, that will be very helpful. As will getting many of the adolescents who are already approved to be vaccinated, that would be helpful," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bViB_0cBVFKtM00
iStock

Other experts have echoed Fauci's outlook about the next phase of the pandemic. During an interview with CNN the previous day, Scott Gottlieb, MD, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said there was still the potential for another spike in cases in the coming weeks.

"I think the big question mark is whether the Northeast is going to see its own surge of infection," he told anchor Pamela Brown. "There's a presumption that because of the high vaccination rates and high prior exposure from previous waves of infection that it's somewhat impervious to a big wave of infection. I'm a little bit more skeptical: I think you're still going to see a wave of infections sweep across the Northeast as kids go back to school and they become sources of community spread, as people return to work, [and as] the weather gets cold and people move indoors."

But the former official also offered his own optimistic prediction on when we may finally begin to put the worst of the Delta surge behind us, saying: "I think by Thanksgiving, it's probably going to have run its course across the whole country."

For more COVID news and updates sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDAmp_0cBVFKtM00
Shutterstock

When asked by Blitzer whether or not he agreed with Gottlieb's forecast that the country could see the Delta surge brought under control by late November, Fauci held back from offering up too many overly optimistic outlooks. "I think we have to be very careful when we make predictions about this particular outbreak because we've been through about 20 months of ups and downs here," he stated. "Of course, we all hope that we'll be able to get this under rather significant control by Thanksgiving, but a lot of that is going to depend on getting a lot more people vaccinated."

He emphasized that more work was necessary to prevent the next major outbreak from occurring. "When you have 70 million people who are eligible for vaccinations who don't get vaccinated, you give the virus ample opportunity to continue to spread, and when it continues to spread, you give it the opportunity to develop more variants. We've got to get a hold of this by putting a great deal of effort—[and] that might include some…local mandates—but we've got to get those people vaccinated," Fauci urged. "So I would be hesitant to make a prediction about where we're going to be unless we know where we're going with the vaccinations."

Comments / 9

Related
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued These 3 New Warnings

The United States has passed a grim milestone: 700,000 dead from COVID. And the deaths continue, as the "more transmissible" Delta variant spreads, mainly hurting those Americans among the 70 million who are unvaccinated. Concerned that more "avoidable" deaths are sure to come, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week this morning with a warning. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This Could End the Pandemic in Just Two Months

The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life. Read on for 5 essential points from Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would be eligible and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Thanksgiving#Md#White House#Covid#Cnn
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Examiner

Rand Paul was right about Fauci

Recently released documents appear to contradict what Dr. Anthony Fauci previously stated about funding by the National Institute of Health and gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan lab. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Fauci have notoriously had several contentious moments in congressional hearings regarding the pandemic. These documents appear to support Paul’s assertions that Fauci was lying. Fauci has been crowned by many on the Left as a hero during the coronavirus pandemic. However, these documents could destroy his reputation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Fauci Encourages Vaccinated People ‘To Have A Good Normal Christmas With Your Family’

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The holiday season starts next month, but the pandemic isn’t over. So will it be safe for families to spend Christmas together this year? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, said Monday that it will be. That came a day after he said it was “too soon to tell” whether Americans should avoid gathering for Christmas. “The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated,” Facui told CNN Monday. “That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
6K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy