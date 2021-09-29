Blue Jays: A confident Nate Pearson in the bullpen is a valuable asset

This season has been one that Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson would most likely want to put behind him. Beginning the season on the injured list, the right-handed flamethrower was a potential option for the fifth spot in the rotation before the injury put him on the sidelines. He would begin the season in Buffalo before being called up to the major league roster on May 9th, making the start against the Houston Astros that night. The start would not go well for Pearson, as his control was all over the place and he would only last 2.1 innings before being pulled, surrendering three earned runs while walking five batters and not striking out a single batter.