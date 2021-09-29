Citi launches technology hub in Bahrain

Dawex Data Exchange technology contributes to transforming the tourism sector by facilitating data circulation. Dawex, the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology company, announced powering Alentour, the French tourism digital platform, with Dawex Data Exchange technology. To accelerate the digitization of the French tourism industry, Alentour brings together the whole industry’s ecosystem of producers of tourism activities, hotels, campings, touristic residences, tourist information offices, regional tourism committees, local territories and mobility players on Dawex Data Exchange Platform to source, distribute, exchange and commercialize data securely. By providing the data hub to Alentour, Dawex technology facilitates data circulation between all economic stakeholders in compliance with regulations, and brings the security and traceability of the data transactions and exchanges.
