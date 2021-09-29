CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi launches technology hub in Bahrain

Cover picture for the articleCiti has introduced a dedicated technology hub in Bahrain in order to develop its digital-first platforms. The technology hub, which will be based at Citi’s Bahrain location, was launched with assistance from Tamkeen, a government-supported labour fund, as well as Bahrain’s Economic Development Board (EDB), which has also made an investment in the initiative.

