Citi launches technology hub in Bahrain

MonetaGo, a financial technology solutions provider, has started collaborating with IBM on deployments, beginning with the ASEAN region. Digitisation of trade finance processes provides an opportunity for financial institutions to collaborate while maintaining the privacy of their customers’ data. Cryptographic hashing enables transaction information to be secure from being reverse engineered and thus to remain confidential. All parties can therefore ensure compliance with local laws and regulations while engaging in transactions across borders. MonetaGo’s Secure Financing solution has been in production since 2018, enabling financiers to de-risk invoices before financing them.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO