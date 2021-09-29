Department of Health reports ‘alarming’ increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID-19 surge
The Louisiana Department of Health has seen an “alarming” increase in severe pregnancy outcomes among unvaccinated women during the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19. Over the last two months, officials have reported 14 COVID-19 severe pregnancy outcomes that have resulted in critical illness or death throughout Louisiana as the delta variant circulates around the state.www.livingstonparishnews.com
Comments / 298