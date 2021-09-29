CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Health reports ‘alarming’ increase in severe pregnancy outcomes amid fourth COVID-19 surge

By David Gray
Livingston Parish News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Department of Health has seen an “alarming” increase in severe pregnancy outcomes among unvaccinated women during the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19. Over the last two months, officials have reported 14 COVID-19 severe pregnancy outcomes that have resulted in critical illness or death throughout Louisiana as the delta variant circulates around the state.

Comments / 298

Common Sense Texan
9d ago

No time in history has women EVER gotten a vaccine WHILE pregnant! EVER!! This will definitely cause you to miscarry. Dont take vaccine...definitely don't while pregnant or breast feeding 🤨🤨

Reply(42)
166
baba yaga original
9d ago

well in new jersey vaccinated women are losing babies and vaxxed people dying is over 15,000. i have no underlying issues got covid and got better no issues.

Reply(40)
129
Andrea Pendergrass
9d ago

1,400 + miscarriages have been reported after receiving the vaccine but you know let’s push the 10 unvaccinated to the front

Reply(15)
133
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
