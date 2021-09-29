Perspective of council majority needed

Thank you for always giving space to important local events here in Burlingame. Generally, the articles do a good job of explaining both sides of a discussion especially if there is a split vote. Unfortunately, last week’s article on the California Drive bike route improvements did not explain the yes side of the vote, which was the council majority. The council was originally presented two options: A., which was a protected northbound lane on the east side of the street and a southbound lane on the west side of the street that was subject to interruption from driveways, and B., which was a protected lane on the east side of the street with both north and southbound bike traffic. A third option B Modified, was also presented that in addition to the N/S protected lane, added a third southbound lane to the west side of the street to be used by “experienced” bikers.