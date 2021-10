ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state of Maryland is investing $3.2 million in a program to offer financial incentives to businesses that hire apprentices and provide them with on-the-job training, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday. Through the Employer Incentive Plan (EIP), businesses with at least 50 employees can get reimbursed for half of the wages paid to registered apprentices, according to the governor’s office. The state will foot the bill for 75 percent of apprentices’ wages for eligible businesses with fewer than 50 employees on the payroll. The goal is to boost participation in the state’s registered apprenticeship program, which provides a two-fold...

