Mike Vrabel lists Titans' 3 keys to victory vs. Jets in Week 4

By Ryan Sikes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t one to mince words, and despite topping the Indianapolis Colts 25-16 last Sunday, he was visibly frustrated with his team’s performance in the postgame press conference.

With a 2-1 record, and with the team sitting atop the AFC South division, the Titans turn to their Week 4 matchup with the winless New York Jets, which marks the first of back-to-back road games, both of which Tennessee should be favored to win.

But the Titans still have to go out and execute their plays against the Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars if they want to head back home with a 4-1 record for a “Monday Night Football” primetime game with the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

There’s been a mix of good and bad through the first three weeks, and Vrabel identified three areas that the team will need to emphasize to secure a win against the Jets on Sunday.

1. Turnovers

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“I mean, it’s time,” Vrabel said on Tuesday’s Mike Vrabel Show. “We practice them as much as anybody, and we just have to go get our hands on a football. We got to punch it out, strip it out, rake it out, hammer it out. Whatever we have to do — we got to get the ball out, we got to intercept it, we got to tip it at the line of scrimmage and catch it and turn [the ball] over.”

On Sunday, the Titans became just the 20th team to win a ballgame with a -3 turnover differential in the last five years.

Obviously, that style of football is not sustainable, nor is it the identity that the Titans have built under Vrabel.

Last year, the team led the league with a +11 turnover differential. Through the first three weeks, Tennessee sits at a -6, the second-worst margin in the NFL.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a 2-to-7 touchdown to interception ratio, so the Titans’ defense figures to be at a major advantage in that department. On paper, this matchup looks to be favorable for the Titans secondary to snag an interception.

2. Field position in the return game

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

“That is Chester Rogers and also our kickoff return unit,” Vrabel said. “I mean, that’s the unit where – let’s get one out to the 35-yard line, if we’re returning to kickoff for whatever reason, continue that. I think our punt return is headed down the right track, and we’ve got to get this return unit going to give us some shorter fields that we can go and score touchdowns when we get down in the red zone.”

Against the Colts, the Titans began drives on kickoffs at their own 35, 35, 18, and 19-yard line. The duo of Jeremy McNichols and Chester Rogers has left a lot to be desired in the kick-return department. Both are in the bottom-10 of the NFL, averaging 15.5 and 16.3 yards per return, respectively.

As Vrabel alluded to, the punt return unit has been significantly better, with Rogers averaging 12.7 yards per return, third-most in the league.

3. Start fast

AP Photo/Wade Payne

“We’ve been three-and-out in our first possessions of these first three ball games, and, you know, our defense has been okay to answer [the three-and-outs]. But, again, it’s not good enough,” the Titans’ head coach concluded.

The Titans’ opening drive last week against the Colts was about as poor as you can get. After an incomplete pass on first down, running back Derrick Henry gained one yard on second down before quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked on third down. Just 1:43 went off the clock, and Tennessee was punting the ball away.

Overall, the Titans have converted 42.5 percent of their third downs, 11th-best in the NFL through the first three weeks. And while they never trailed against the Colts, the Titans haven’t been able to get anything going on their opening drives this season.

The Titans and Jets will get underway from MetLife Stadium on Sunday at noon CT.

