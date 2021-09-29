16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Over the past three months, shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) moved higher by 17.20%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Wipro has. Based on Wipro's balance sheet as of June 2, 2017, long-term debt is at $302.00 million and current debt is at $1.91 billion, amounting to $2.22 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $813.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.40 billion.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO