Congress & Courts

Neither party is immune from ineptitude

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 9 days ago

SENATE RACE — The comments by our political leaders last week to the news Charles Grassley is seeking another U.S. Senate term was disappointing, but predictable. Grassley, now 88, said he wants six more years in the Senate because he has work to finish – work, presumably, that he has not been able to complete since he first became a member of the Congress in 1975. In case you don't have a calculator handy, that was 46 years ago.

