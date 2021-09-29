S&W Seed: Q4 Earnings Insights
(NASDAQ:SANW) stock fell by 4.48% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
S&W Seed beat their estimated earnings by 6.67%.
Revenue was up $3,099,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at S&W Seed's past performance and the resulting price change:
Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.09 -0.18 -0.18 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.14 -0.07 -0.23 -0.21 -0.14
Price Change % -4.48% 1.14% 6.22% -2.59% -1.51%
