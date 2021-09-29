CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN CASE YOU FORGOT, HERE’S HOW BAD BEN SIMMONS WAS IN JUNE!

Cover picture for the articleHe melted like a Rita’s Water Ice in the June 7-game series against the Hawks. His coach and teammate politely suggested that he bore some of the blame because, after all, he played like a dog. And now he can’t take the heat so he wants out. Fearing the prospect...

If Ben Simmons gets his way, and—despite the four years and hundred and forty-seven million dollars remaining on his contract—never plays for the Philadelphia 76ers again, the last shot he took for the team will, fittingly, be one he didn’t want to take: a free throw. He took that foul shot this past June, against the Atlanta Hawks, with a minute and forty-eight seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game Seven of the second round of the N.B.A. playoffs. The Hawks led the 76ers, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, by four points. Simmons had just poked the ball away from Atlanta’s budding superstar, Trae Young, and, as he collected the steal, Simmons was fouled by another Hawk, Kevin Huerter. The refs awarded Simmons two free throws—his first of the night, a remarkable accomplishment of avoidance for a player who has the ball in his hands as often as Simmons does, and whom, in previous games, the Hawks had been targeting. Minutes before, with the 76ers trailing by two, Simmons had spun into open space under the basket, and then passed the ball rather than risk drawing a whistle. Now he was finally at the foul line. He made one of the two free throws, raising his success rate for the series to a historically bad thirty-four per cent, on seventy-one attempts.
