Horse racing and garlic common bonds for Saratoga family
Have you heard the one about the horse trainer-turned-garlic farmer who describes himself as an amateur ornithologist?. There’s no punchline, but the guy with the unique resumé does have a good story to tell. I first began to hear it when I met Bill Higgins at The Brook Tavern in Saratoga Springs a few years back. From the barstool next to us, Bill told my husband, Paul, about his twin passions: horse racing and garlic.www.timesunion.com
