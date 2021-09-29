Horse racing and garlic common bonds for Saratoga family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trainer Brad Cox has a dynamic duo for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Keeneland’s Fall Meet begins on Friday. Let’s start with Cox, who has the top two favorites for November’s Classic which will be contested at Del Mar in California. His speed demon Knicks Go is considered to be the top contender for the prestigious mile and a quarter race, which will likely decide Horse of the Year. Knicks Go is coming off a superb performance in taking the Lukas Classic this past Saturday at Churchill Downs. The runner was eased by jockey Joel Rosario in the final sixteenth of a mile and still just missed the track record by a couple of ticks. In August, Knicks Go also took the Whitney at Saratoga.

