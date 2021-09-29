Study facing backlash over 'harmful' claims there's a link between jean size and diabetes
A study claiming there's a link between dress size and diabetes has been branded 'harmful' on social media. Earlier this week, The Guardian reported on a paper which found "people risk developing type 2 diabetes if they can no longer fit into the jeans they were wearing when they were 21-years-old." Understandably, the study has been met with backlash on Twitter, with many pointing out how harmful the claim could be for those suffering with, and recovering from, an eating disorder.www.cosmopolitan.com
